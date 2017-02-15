Are Software, SaaS, and Cloud Computing Services Taxable? - AccurateTax.com

With SaaS, the customer does not purchase a tangible object and does not download software to their system. Instead, they are accessing the software only via remote access. According to SearchCloudComputing.com, there are two common models for SaaS:

Hosted application management (Host AM): The software is hosted with the vendor and the customer accesses it via the Internet. Software on demand: Customers get “network-based access to a single copy of an application created specifically for SaaS distribution.”

According to TaxFoundation.org in a January, 2014 article, “states tax some kinds of software and exempt others, based on whether it is customized or off-the-shelf and whether it is on CD or downloaded.” Obviously, this is far more complex with SaaS and cloud computing, but retailers can take some concrete steps to determine if the services they sell are taxable.