Why every business owner should use unified and converged CRM for customer engagement?

But before we get into that, picture this:

You purchase a water purifier from a well-known company but after few days of use, you realize that the purification process doesn’t work smoothly. You email the support team and they promise to send a technician to your home to fix the issue.

It’s been days and the technician still hasn’t arrived to fix the purifier. On the other hand, a sales agent from the company calls you trying to cross-sell. Shocked – you realize that the sales agent has no clue about your complaint that still hasn’t been resolved. You are forced to repeat the problem to him over the telephone. The sales agent gives you the contact information for support and you’re back at square one.

Gradually, your loyalty ends and you switch over to another vendor.

BUT…

What if the company gave you prompt service? Or better yet, what if the sales agent had complete knowledge about your support ticket?

You probably would’ve still been loyal to the company.